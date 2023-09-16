iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,226 shares during the quarter. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned 1.11% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4,731.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

IGEB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. 12,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

