iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Increased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,559. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.86 and a 200-day moving average of $259.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

