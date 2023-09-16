iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,520,000 after purchasing an additional 171,350 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,014,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $232.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.13 and its 200-day moving average is $233.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

