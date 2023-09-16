iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

