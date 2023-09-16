iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,674. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.