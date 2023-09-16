iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.70. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

