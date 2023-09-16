iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 746,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 286,568 shares.The stock last traded at $162.80 and had previously closed at $161.77.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $729,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.