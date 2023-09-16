iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,989 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after buying an additional 1,584,294 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,876,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,755,000 after buying an additional 512,615 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $68.18 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

