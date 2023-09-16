iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 279,902 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $27,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.11 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

