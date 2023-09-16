iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Position Boosted by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 802.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 48,151 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.42. 120,438 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.59. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

