Itaconix (LON:ITX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $175.00

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.19), with a volume of 6571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.50 ($2.27).

Itaconix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.10. The stock has a market cap of £23.61 million, a P/E ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 1.28.

About Itaconix

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

