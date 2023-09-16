J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $137.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.93.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.
In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,283 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
