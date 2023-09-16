James E. Fickenscher Sells 8,998 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Fickenscher sold 8,998 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $11,967.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,855.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ZYNE opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.11 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

