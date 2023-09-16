James E. Fickenscher Sells 8,998 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Fickenscher sold 8,998 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $11,967.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,855.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of ZYNE opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.11 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.