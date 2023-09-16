James R. Larson Purchases 10,000 Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) Director James R. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $174.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.97. CSI Compressco LP has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 169,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

