Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 421982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Japan Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.22.

Japan Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.