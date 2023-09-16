JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 625,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,071.0 days.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF remained flat at $27.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JDEPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. ING Group cut shares of JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

