Jeanmarie F. Desmond Buys 2,500 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,128 shares in the company, valued at $151,876.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Trinseo Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of TSE opened at $8.58 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.68). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 70.09%. The business had revenue of $962.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSE. StockNews.com lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.
Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.
