Jeanmarie F. Desmond Buys 2,500 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,128 shares in the company, valued at $151,876.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Trinseo Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of TSE opened at $8.58 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.68). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 70.09%. The business had revenue of $962.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Trinseo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Trinseo by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSE. StockNews.com lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

