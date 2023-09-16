Joshua Ballard Sells 700 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Ballard sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $16,821.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,032.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 2.8 %

ERII opened at $23.00 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ERII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Recovery from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

