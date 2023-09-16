JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $179.00 at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JPM. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.21.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

