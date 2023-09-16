JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $482.00

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 482 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 480 ($6.01), with a volume of 1490202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($5.93).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 14.03 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 469.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 462.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,171.95 and a beta of 0.68.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.25. This represents a yield of 0.98%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -4,390.24%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

