JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $902.00

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 902 ($11.29) and last traded at GBX 880 ($11.01), with a volume of 150134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 866 ($10.84).

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £653.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,513.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 838.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

