Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Jumbo Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

Jumbo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

