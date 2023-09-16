Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $493,719. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.43. 7,663,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,805. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

