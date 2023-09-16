Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 75000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Kane Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

