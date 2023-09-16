Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.73. Karooooo shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 664 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KARO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, July 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $514.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.96 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

