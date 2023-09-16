Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Partners Group

In related news, insider Brett Kelly 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

