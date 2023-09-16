Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Matthew Andrew Archambault Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.1 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

