Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 156,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

