Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Key Tronic stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.53.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.