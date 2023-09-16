Kinross Gold’s (K) Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on K

Kinross Gold Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.45. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.47.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.5202542 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.