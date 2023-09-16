KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.11.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $454.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.18. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $520.19. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

