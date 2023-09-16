Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Short Interest Up 134.7% in August

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the August 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Know Labs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Know Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Know Labs during the first quarter worth $332,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Know Labs by 41.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Know Labs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Know Labs by 957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 139,469 shares during the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Know Labs Trading Up 34.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:KNW opened at $0.60 on Friday. Know Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

About Know Labs

Know Labs ( NYSEAMERICAN:KNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06).

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

