Komodo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $724,052.63 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $30.06 million and $724,052.63 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00098144 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00027798 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.