Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.25.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 21.24%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
