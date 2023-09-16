Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.