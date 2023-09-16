Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Shares Down 7%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 3,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 63,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KUASF. Barclays upped their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

