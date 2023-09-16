Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Shares Down 7%

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2023

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Free Report) fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 3,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 63,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KUASF. Barclays upped their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KUASF

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.