Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Shares Down 7%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 3,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 63,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on KUASF. Barclays upped their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KUASF
Kuaishou Technology Price Performance
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile
Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kuaishou Technology
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.