Kwmg LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,303,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after acquiring an additional 144,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $442,000.

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 273,798 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

