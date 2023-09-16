Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $1,617,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,034.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 223,072 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE JEF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.