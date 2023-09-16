Kwmg LLC Buys 1,678 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.28. 1,283,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,418. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $301.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

