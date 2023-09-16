Kwmg LLC Buys 20,735 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,211,000 after acquiring an additional 69,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,956,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,401,000 after buying an additional 34,859 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $4.58 on Friday, hitting $146.81. 10,179,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,444,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average of $144.44. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

