Kwmg LLC Buys 2,641 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.17. 3,672,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,268. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

