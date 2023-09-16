Kwmg LLC Buys 33,665 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,665 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 176.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,031,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,173. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -196.08%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

