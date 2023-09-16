Kwmg LLC Buys 6,978 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.97% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 187,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 101,924 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $410.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

About ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

