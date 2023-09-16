Kwmg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,014,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,882. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.36.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

