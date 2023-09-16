Kwmg LLC Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 568.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 171,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 38,274 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kroger by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,413,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,405 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $46.32. 22,036,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

