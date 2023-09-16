Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. 9,842,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,171,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.