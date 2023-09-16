Kwmg LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 47,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

