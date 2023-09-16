Kwmg LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,220 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,126 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.47.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,018,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,670,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

