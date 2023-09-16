Kwmg LLC Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 33,182 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 143,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2,512.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $49.68. 26,184,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,927,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.