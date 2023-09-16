Kwmg LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. 5,667,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219,235. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

