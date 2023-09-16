Kwmg LLC Purchases 16,616 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned 0.11% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,957,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,409,000 after buying an additional 154,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after buying an additional 252,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,794,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,953,000 after buying an additional 521,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,326,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 618,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,445,000 after purchasing an additional 196,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.6 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

